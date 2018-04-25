1h ago
Pens' Hagelin, Malkin out for Game 1 vs. Caps
TSN.ca Staff
The Pittsburgh Penguins will open their second round series against the Washington Capitals without two of their prominent forward as both Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin will miss Game 1 with injuries.
Malkin missed Game 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury while Hagelin left that contest with an upper-body injury after taking a hard hit from Flyers forward Claude Giroux.
Head coach Mike Sullivan said Malkin will make the trip to Washington for Game 1, but Hagelin will not.
Despite the injuries, both players skated with the team on Wednesday morning.
Malkin, 31, had 42 goals and 56 assists over 78 games with the Penguins this season. He's had a solid playoff so far, scoring three times with two assists over five games.
Hagelin, 29, had 10 goals and 21 assists over 81 games during the regular season and has two goals and an assist over six playoff games.
The Capitals and Penguins will meet in the second round of the playoffs for a third straight year. Game 1 of their series goes Thursday from Washington.