The Pittsburgh Penguins will open their second round series against the Washington Capitals without two of their prominent forward as both Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin will miss Game 1 with injuries.

Malkin missed Game 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury while Hagelin left that contest with an upper-body injury after taking a hard hit from Flyers forward Claude Giroux.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Malkin will make the trip to Washington for Game 1, but Hagelin will not.

Coach Sullivan on Hagelin and Malkin’s status: “They both skated this morning before the team." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 25, 2018

Coach Sullivan: “Malkin will make the trip with the team to Washington, Hagelin will not. Neither will play in Game 1." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 25, 2018

Despite the injuries, both players skated with the team on Wednesday morning.

Malkin, 31, had 42 goals and 56 assists over 78 games with the Penguins this season. He's had a solid playoff so far, scoring three times with two assists over five games.

Hagelin, 29, had 10 goals and 21 assists over 81 games during the regular season and has two goals and an assist over six playoff games.

The Capitals and Penguins will meet in the second round of the playoffs for a third straight year. Game 1 of their series goes Thursday from Washington.