Peter Laviolette will coach Team USA at the World Hockey Championship this may, USA Hockey announced Wednesday.

Laviolette was fired by the Nashville in Predators in January in his sixth season with the team. The Predators had a 19-15-7 record when the move was made to replace him with former New Jersey Devils head coach John Hynes, who is 12-8-1 since taking over.

The 55-year-old has 18 years experience as an NHL head coach, with a 637-425-25-123 record over 1,210 games with the Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders.

“It’s great to have Peter as our head coach,” said Chris Drury, general manager of the 2020 U.S. Men’s National Team Team. “He brings significant international experience, both as a player and a coach, and his passion and desire to win align with our goal of bringing home the gold medal.”

A Stanley Cup champion as a head coach with the Hurricanes in 2006, Laviolette has served as Team USA's head coach for the worlds on three occasions, winning bronze in 2004.

“Peter is a terrific coach and someone who has had success wherever he’s been,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “We’re thrilled to have him back as head coach of our men’s national team.”

The event will take place in Zurich and Lausanne, Switzerland, from May 8-24.