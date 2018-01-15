Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano was assessed a match penalty on Sunday night for his third-period hit on Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho.

Aho attempted cross over in front of Giordano as he moved towards the Flames net and Giordano's shoulder made contact with Aho's head, while his knee also caught Aho's on the play.

Under the terms of a match penalty, Giordano is now suspended indefinitley until the play is reviewed by the league. Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said after the game he didn't believe Giordano, who fought Justin Williams after the hit, was attempting to injure Aho.

“Obviously, there’s some head contact," Peters told The News and Observer. "I don’t know there was much intent, to be honest with you. I thought (Giordano’s) arm was tucked in low. But it ended up catching him in the head, so unfortunate.”

Peters did not have an update on Aho, who left the game after the hit, but noted he was being evaluated for both head and knee injuries. Aho left the game favouring his left from the hit.

Aho, 20, owns 16 goals and 37 points in 45 games with the Hurricanes this season. Carolina's bye week began Monday, with the team off until Jan. 20.

Giordano has eight goals and 21 points in 45 contests this season. He picked 20 penalty minutes on Sunday night, bringing his total to 45 on the season.