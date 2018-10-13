SUNRISE, Fla. — Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson left Saturday's 3-2 win against the Florida Panthers in the third period with an injury and did not return.

The 19-year-old was taken hard into the end boards, then slammed to the ice by Panthers defenceman Mike Matheson and needed assistance from the trainers to the locker-room.

There was no immediate update from the team on his status and Matheson wasn't penalized on the play.

Saturday started off promising for Pettersson.

The red-hot rookie scored his fifth goal and eighth point in his fifth game of the season in the second, matching Vancouver's record for the longest point streak to begin a career in a Canucks uniform.

Don Tannahill was the first to pick up at least a point in his first five games with Vancouver in 1972-73.