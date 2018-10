Pettersson skates on his own in Vancouver

Pratt's Rant - The Canucks have survived their six-game road trip ...sort of

Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson skated on his own Saturday in Vancouver.

Pettersson has been out since suffering a concussion last Saturday against the Florida Panthers. The 19-year-old won’t play tonight against the Boston Bruins.

Pettersson has five goals and three assists through five games this season.