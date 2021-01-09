The Philadelphia 76ers are awaiting the NBA's ruling of contact-tracing reports of several players prior to their matchup with the Denver Nuggets scheduled for Saturday afternoon according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports seven players are being contact traced after multiple reports indicated a positive test within the Philadelphia 76ers near the start of Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. If those seven players are deemed ineligible to play, the 76ers could be below the league-mandated eight-player minimum, which could lead to a postponement of Saturday's game.

Wojnarowski reports the Sixers did not travel back to Philly after Thursday's game and instead waited on test results at their lower Manhattan hotel Friday morning. Eventually, they boarded a series of busses and travelled back to Philadelphia.

The Sixers aren't the only team dealing with coronavirus issues.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks learned of a positive COVID-19 test for a player and two additional players who are expected to quarantine for seven days due to contact tracing. Three players remained in Denver following their overtime victory over the Nuggets Thursday night.

Sources: Prior to flight from Denver to Dallas today, the Mavericks learned of a positive coronavirus test for a player and two additional players who are expected to quarantine for seven days due to contact tracing. The three players remained in Denver. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2021

Also on Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies pulled centre Jonas Valanciunas at halftime from their game against the Nets in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols. Read more about Valanciunas' situation here.

The Dec. 23 game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder is the lone matchup so far this season to be postponed due to COVID-19.