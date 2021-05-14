Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard has been suspended one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul of the season, the NBA announced Friday.

Howard received his most recent technical foul in the 76ers’ loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday. The centre will serve his suspension tonight when the 76ers play the Orlando Magic.



Per NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season. For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended without pay for an additional game.

Howard, 35, is in his first season with the 76ers after signing with the team last off-season. The eight-time All-Star won a championship last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Howard has also played for the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards over his 17 seasons in the NBA.