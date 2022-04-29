The Philadelphia 76ers advanced to the second round of the NBA Playoffs after blowing out the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, 76ers star centre Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion during the Game 6 victory and there is no timetable for his return. 

The 28-year-old MVP candidate was already dealing with a torn ligament in his right thumb for most of the series against the Raptors. 

Embiid averaged 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over six games in the first-round series. He scored 33 points, 10 rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes in Game 6. 

The five-time All-star averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 68 games with the 76ers in 2021-22, his sixth year in the NBA. 

Philadelphia opens its second-round series against the No. 1 ranked Miami Heat in South Beach on Monday night, 