Embiid, Harden carry the load as 76ers fight through pressure to eliminate Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers advanced to the second round of the NBA Playoffs after blowing out the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, 76ers star centre Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion during the Game 6 victory and there is no timetable for his return.

The 28-year-old MVP candidate was already dealing with a torn ligament in his right thumb for most of the series against the Raptors.

Embiid has been playing through pain this postseason after sustaining a torn ligament in his right thumb -- and now this orbital fracture, concussion, and will now be sidelined. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/3q9BPF9VAv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2022

Embiid averaged 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over six games in the first-round series. He scored 33 points, 10 rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes in Game 6.

The five-time All-star averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 68 games with the 76ers in 2021-22, his sixth year in the NBA.

Philadelphia opens its second-round series against the No. 1 ranked Miami Heat in South Beach on Monday night,