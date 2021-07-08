Impending free-agent swingman Danny Green says that while he appreciates their passion, Philadelphia 76ers fans need to go easier on their players, especially embattled guard Ben Simmons.

Green, 34, recently appeared on an episode of NBC Sports Philadelphia's Takeoff with John Clark podcast and expressed his frustrations.

"It has an effect on everybody, and I think that's something that needs to change in the city," Green said of the reaction from Sixers fans. "I love our fans, but when things aren't going well, they can't turn on you. That's the one thing I would disagree with or dislike. Some guys use it as motivation, some guys have a chip on their shoulder, but I think that needs to change. They need to be riding with us, regardless of how things are going."

Simmons struggled mightily in the Sixers' second-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks and was the object of scorn from fans.

"We're the No. 1 team in the East, still playing well, and in some games they'll boo us - that's part of the culture here, part of their way of showing they love us - but with a guy like Ben, and other guys, I think they need to stick behind them and stick by them as long as they can, until the horn blows," Green, a three-time NBA champion, said. "And even then, he's here. He's given so much to the organization and the city, on and off the court, that he deserves that respect and that support."

Green says he hopes that the relationship between the fans and the 24-year-old Simmons changes.

"I hope that thing turns for him and the city of Philly, so where they don't have that mantra as fans of being could, rough, and one of the worst in the league, because we had a great time this year, we had a great outing," Green said. "When they came and allowed fans back into the building it was amazing, they had amazing energy, which we needed and I loved. I hope that changes for him, and for the city."

The Long Island, NY native wishes that fans would remember that players are people first.

"I love our fans, but I try to throw things out there to let them know, 'Protect us, encourage us, stand by us like we stand by you, regardless of wins and losses,'" Green said. "We are humans and people, too. We're not zoo animals where you can throw things or be on our side when it's convenient. I love the city of Philly, and I love the fans. It's been quite an experience for me for the one year I've been here."

Green just completed the second year of a two-year, $30 million deal signed with the Lakers. He heads into his 12th NBA season, having also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.