The Philadelphia Eagles issued a statement on Tuesday regarding an anti-Semitic social media post made by wide receiver DeSean Jackson, calling his words “offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling.”

The statement also says that the team reiterated to Jackson the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality and respect.

Jackson posted a message he attributed to Adolf Hitler on his Instagram page on Monday. After receiving backlash, Jackson posted a follow up message claiming people were misinterpreting his intentions.

"Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way, I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality."