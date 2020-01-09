Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, the team announced Thursday, and he is expected to miss three weeks.

In 40 games for the Flyers this season, the 26-year-old Gostisbehere has five goals and seven assists.

In 338 career regular season games, Gostisbehere has 51 goals and 148 assists.