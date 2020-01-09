9m ago
Gostisbehere to undergo knee surgery, out three weeks
Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, the team announced Thursday, and he is expected to miss three weeks.
TSN.ca Staff

In 40 games for the Flyers this season, the 26-year-old Gostisbehere has five goals and seven assists.
In 338 career regular season games, Gostisbehere has 51 goals and 148 assists.