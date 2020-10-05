Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Matt Niskanen is leaning towards retirement this off-season, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

LeBrun adds that Niskanen has let his teammates know he does not intend to return the Flyers for the final year of his contract.

The 33-year-old is signed through next season at a $5.75 million cap hit. His contract would not count against the salary cap for the Flyers if he were to file retirement papers.

Flyers, I believe, spoke with Niskanen again today to make sure he was definite in his decision. Which it looks like he is. Niskanen has also let his teammates know. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 5, 2020

Niskanen had eight goals and 33 points in 68 games this season. He added one goal and one assist in 15 games during the Return to Play.

A veteran of 949 games, Niskanen has recorded 72 goals and 356 points over the course of his career with the Flyers, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Dallas Stars.