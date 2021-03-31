The Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere cleared waivers on Wednesday.

Gostisbehere has five goals and 11 points in 25 games this season.

The 27-year-old is signed the 2022-23 season at a cap hit of $4.5 million.

Shayne Gostisbehere (Flyers) cleared waivers — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 31, 2021

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Nick Holden and Liam O'Brien of the Colorado Avalanche also cleared Wednesday.