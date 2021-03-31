1h ago
Flyers D Gostisbehere clears waivers
The Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere cleared waivers on Wednesday. Gostisbehere has five goals and 11 points in 25 games this season.
TSN.ca Staff
The 27-year-old is signed the 2022-23 season at a cap hit of $4.5 million.
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Nick Holden and Liam O'Brien of the Colorado Avalanche also cleared Wednesday.