The NHL's Department of Player Safety has suspended Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere for two games after boarding Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Mark Friedman on Tuesday.

Philadelphia’s Shayne Gostisbehere has been suspended for two games for Boarding Pittsburgh’s Mark Friedman. https://t.co/1iPEgVipqH — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 5, 2021

The incident happened late in the game immediately after Friedman scored an empty net goal. Gostisbehere shoved Friedman following the goal resulting in Friedman crashing hard into the boards. He wasn't hurt on the play.

Gostisbehere, 28, has nine goals and 11 assists over 40 games this season with the Flyers while Friedman, 25, has two goals and one assist over four games.