The Philadelphia Flyers will be without their starting goalie for the next while as Carter Hart will be sidelined for the next 2-3 weeks with a lower right abdominal strain, the team announced on Wednesday.

#Flyers say G Carter Hart will miss 2-3 weeks with a right lower abdominal strain. It's caused a ripple effect on their cap. To recall G Alex Lyon, #Flyers had to send Joel Farabee to AHL and place Chris Stewart on waivers. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 15, 2020

The Flyers have also recalled goalie Alex Lyon from the AHL, sent winger Joel Farabee to the minors and placed forward Chris Stewart on waivers.

The 21-year-old has a 15-11-3 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage over 32 games this season in Philadelphia, his second year with the club.

The Flyers currently hold the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.