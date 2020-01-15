26m ago
Flyers G Hart to miss 2-3 weeks
The Philadelphia Flyers will be without their starting goalie for the next while as Carter Hart will be sidelined for the next 2-3 weeks with a lower right abdominal strain, the team announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Flyers have also recalled goalie Alex Lyon from the AHL, sent winger Joel Farabee to the minors and placed forward Chris Stewart on waivers.
The 21-year-old has a 15-11-3 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage over 32 games this season in Philadelphia, his second year with the club.
The Flyers currently hold the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.