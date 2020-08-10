Philadelphia Flyers veteran forward Jakub Voracek, who missed the last two round robin seeding games for undisclosed reasons, will skate on Monday and is a game time decision for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens, according to head coach Alain Vigneault.

#Flyers Vigneault says Voracek will skate today and will be a gametime decision for Wednesday’s Game 1 vs #Habs. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) August 10, 2020

The 30-year-old recorded one assist over two games in the NHL's restart in the Toronto hub. Voracek scored 12 goals and added 44 assists over 69 games with the Flyers during the regular season, his ninth year with the club.

Philadelphia went 3-1 in the round robin to earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.