1h ago
Flyers' Voracek a GTD for Game 1
Philadelphia Flyers veteran forward Jakub Voracek, who missed the last two round robin seeding games for undisclosed reasons, will skate on Monday and is a game time decision for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens, according to head coach Alain Vigneault.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal's centre depth rounding into form for playoffs
Philadelphia Flyers veteran forward Jakub Voracek, who missed the last two round robin seeding games for undisclosed reasons, will skate on Monday and is a game time decision for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens, according to head coach Alain Vigneault.
The 30-year-old recorded one assist over two games in the NHL's restart in the Toronto hub. Voracek scored 12 goals and added 44 assists over 69 games with the Flyers during the regular season, his ninth year with the club.
Philadelphia went 3-1 in the round robin to earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.