Lehner: Masterton win would be more important to me than Vezina

The Philadelphia Flyers and forward Kevin Hayes are closing in on a seven-year, $50 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Seven years, $50 million, $7.14M AAV. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 19, 2019

PHI and pending UFA Kevin Hayes are closing in on a multi-year contract with an AAV of around $7M. Term expected to be at least six years, perhaps seven. Prepare to take another UFA off the board. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 19, 2019

The contract would carry an annual average value of $7.14 million.

The pending free agent's negotiating rights were acquired by Philadelphia earlier in the month from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Hayes visited the Flyers last week, according to TSN Senior Hockey Writer Frank Seravalli.

The 27-year-old was dealt from the New York Rangers to the Jets at February's trade deadline in exchange for Brendan Lemieux and a first-round pick.

He scored 19 goals and 35 assists over 71 games with the Rangers and Jets in 2018-19, adding two goals and one assist over six playoff games with Winnipeg.

Hayes was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round, 24th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and has recorded 92 goals and 136 assists over 381 career games in the NHL with the Rangers and Jets.