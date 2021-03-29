The Philadelphia Flyers are giving Carter Hart the next couple of games off in hopes the goaltender can use this time bounce back.

Head coach Alain Vigneault told reporters Monday that while Hart will be scratched in games both Monday and Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres, the focus will be on practice and improving his game.

"This is not a rest day for Carter, this is a work day for him. We were able to have him skate in practice yesterday, we're going to have him skate and then stay on the ice and work on his game," Vigneault said via NHL.com's Adam Kimelman.

"He's going to skate today in practice, stay on after, practice with the team tomorrow, stay on after. Wednesday he will do the same thing, he's going to practice it and work with Kim [Dillabaugh, goaltending coach] after. We're going to stay that way here for a little while here. He needs to work on his game. He needs to work harder, he needs to work better. I've had a good conversation with him and Kim about my expectations about his practice habits and him stopping the puck."

The 22-year-old netminder has struggled mightily of late, allowing 39 goals with a .815 save percentage over his last 10 games where the Flyers are 3-7. For the season, Hart has a 4.04 goals-against average and .869 save percentage after posting a combined 2.59 GAA and .915 save percentage over the first two seasons of his NHL career.

“It’s a hard position. I believe in Carter. I believe in his talent and I believe he will be a very good goalie for this franchise for a very long time. Clearly right now, he’s not on top of his game," general manager Chuck Fletcher said of Hart last week.

Overall, the Flyers are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games and sit three points back of a playoff spot in the East Division behind the Boston Bruins, who have two games in hand.