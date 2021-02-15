Flyers will not practice after NHL advice

The Philadelphia Flyers will not be practicing on Monday.

After having their last four games postponed, the team was set to return to practice on Monday, but the NHL advised them not to.

Flyers announce that they will not have practice today, on advisement from the league. Scheduled now to return tomorrow. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) February 15, 2021

Philadelphia is now set to return to practice on Tuesday.

As on Sunday, Feb. 14, the team has seven players on the league's COVID-19 protocol related absence list.

The Flyers are scheduled to return to the ice on Thursday against the New York Rangers.