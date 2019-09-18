The Phillies enter play four games back of the second wild-card spot and will need every win they can get if they have hopes of October baseball. Watch the Phillies battle the Braves LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct tonight at 7pm et/4pm pt.

Philadelphia Phillies (77-72, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (93-59, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (8-12, 4.20 ERA) Braves: Julio Teheran (10-9, 3.50 ERA)

LINE: Braves -152; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will host Philadelphia in a matchup of division foes.

The Braves are 45-26 against the rest of their division. The Atlanta offence has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .299.

The Phillies have gone 33-33 against division opponents. Philadelphia's lineup has 198 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads the club with 31 homers. The Phillies won the last meeting 5-4. Vince Velasquez earned his seventh victory and Rhys Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Dallas Keuchel registered his sixth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 178 hits and has 80 RBIs. Josh Donaldson is 8-for-35 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Harper leads the Phillies with 31 home runs and has 102 RBIs. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-37 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Charlie Culberson: (face), Johan Camargo: (shin), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.