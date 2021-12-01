Corey Knebel is headed to Philadelphia.

The Phillies announced a one-year deal for the 30-year-old right-hander on Wednesday.

The Phillies have signed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel to a one-year year contract, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today.



A native of Denton, TX, Knebel spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he was 4-0 with an earned run average of 2.45 and a WHIP of 0.974 over 25.2 innings pitched in 27 appearances. He also recorded three saves and started four games as an opener.

An All-Star in 2017 with the Milwaukee Brewers, Knebel recorded 39 saves, the second-most in the National League that season.

The move for Knebel comes with the Phillies losing their longest-tenured player in reliever Hector Neris, who signed with the Detroit Tigers last week.