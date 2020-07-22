Philip Broberg will be extending his stay in Edmonton past training camp.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Wednesday Broberg will be part of the team's roster for Phase 4 after initially being scheduled to join the camp solely for training camp.

Holland said Broberg will fill the spot left vacant by Mike Green, giving the Oilers 10 defencemen on their Return to Play roster.

Holland says Broberg will be in the hub with the team. He was supposed to come for phase 3 only, and then head back to Sweden for camp. Mike Green opting out opened a spot, and Broberg impressed a lot. So sounds like he's staying. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 22, 2020

Broberg, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, posted one goal and eight points in 45 games with Skelleftea this season, his first playing in Sweden's top league. The 19-year-old added one goal in seven games at the 2019 world juniors.

Holland told the Edmonton Sun in March that Broberg would spend next season with Skelleftea before potentially making the leap to the NHL for the 2021-22 season.