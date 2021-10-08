Kia Nurse out for remainder of the season with torn ACL

The Phoenix Mercury are going to the WNBA Finals.

The Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in a thriller Friday night to advance thanks to a pair of late free throws from Shey Peddy on Phoenix's second-last possession and a huge stop by Brittney Griner on the defensive end.

Griner led the way with 28 points and Diana Taurasi scored 24, including three big three-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Mercury needed all they could get to hold off a resilient Aces squad.

The Aces took the opening game of the series but the Mercury battled back to take the next two, forcing Vegas to turn in one of their best performances of the season in Game 4 to force the decider.

Canadian Kia Nurse did not play in Game 5 because of an ACL tear that she sustained in Game 4, ending her season.

The Aces will take on the Chicago Sky for the championship, who dispatched of the Connecticut Sun In Game 4 of the other semifinal series on Wednesday to take the series 3-1.

