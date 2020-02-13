12m ago
Booker replacing Lillard in all-star game
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been selected to replace Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who suffered a groin injury Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, as a member of Team LeBron for Sunday's all-star game.
TSN.ca Staff
Booker will also replace Lillard in the 3-Point Contest. He won the competition in 2018.
The is the first career all-star appearance for the 23-year-old Booker, who has averaged 26.4 points and 6.3 assists this season, his fifth in the NBA.