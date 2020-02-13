How Nurse can assist Wilbon in the All-Star Celebrity Game

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been selected to replace Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who suffered a groin injury Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, as a member of Team LeBron for Sunday's all-star game.

Phoenix guard Devin Booker has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Portland guard Damian Lillard on Team LeBron in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Booker will also replace Lillard in the 3-Point Contest. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 13, 2020

Booker will also replace Lillard in the 3-Point Contest. He won the competition in 2018.

The is the first career all-star appearance for the 23-year-old Booker, who has averaged 26.4 points and 6.3 assists this season, his fifth in the NBA.