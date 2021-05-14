How far are the Sens from being a playoff team next season?

Goaltender Marcus Hogberg will not be back with the Ottawa Senators next season.

General manager Pierre Dorion said Friday the team has let the pending restricted free agent know that he will not be receiving a qualifying offer from the Senators and will hit the open market.

"We have quality and quantity in our goaltending," Dorion said. "(Matt) Murray didn't have the start to the season he wanted to. We let Hogberg know he won't be back next year.

Hogberg was one of five goaltenders to start for the Senators this season, finishing only behind Murray in games played with 14.

The 26-year-old had a 4-7 record with a 3.74 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage.

A third-round pick of the Senators in 2013, Hogberg has a career record of 9-17-9 with a 3.39 GAA and an .894 save percentage over three seasons in the NHL.