It appears Pierre Luc-Dubois’ time in Columbus could be coming to a close soon.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Blue Jackets are “closing in” on a trade involving the 22-year-old centre.

“It’s a complicated process that could be resolved as early as tomorrow. Teams have been told they’re out. Hard to say who’s in, but it’s believed Winnipeg is among them,” Dreger tweeted.

My sense from canvassing sources tonight, Columbus is closing in on a trade involving Pierre Luc Dubois. It’s a complicated process that could be resolved as early as tomorrow. Teams have been told they’re out. Hard to say who’s in, but it’s believed Winnipeg is among them. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 23, 2021

As for where Dubois could land if a trade is completed, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that Columbus would be a natural landing sport for Winnipeg Jets forward Jack Roslovic in a potentially larger deal.

“Assuming Laine is the headliner but would make sense for the Jackets to want Roslovic as well. Let’s see where this goes,” LeBrun tweeted.

Columbus would be a natural landing spot for Jack Roslovic potentially part of a larger deal here. Assuming Laine is the headliner but would make sense for the Jackets to want Roslovic as well. Let’s see where this goes. https://t.co/cuaXdI3nwk — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 23, 2021

LeBrun also reports the Anaheim Ducks are still trying for the centre's services, who have been in on the sweepstakes from the beginning.

Meanwhile, hearing the Anaheim Ducks are still trying on Dubois as well. They’ve been on it from the beginning. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 23, 2021

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reports Dubois will be a healthy scratch if still on the roster Saturday afternoon as Columbus takes on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Told #CBJ Pierre-Luc Dubois will be a healthy scratch vs. #TBLightning on Saturday … if he’s still on the Blue Jackets’ roster.



Sense is GM Jarmo Kekalainen was taking a patient approach to trading Dubois, but Thursday made a trade more urgent. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 23, 2021

In Thursday’s overtime loss to the Lightning, Dubois had only 3:55 of ice time, failing to see the ice again after appearing to give up on a puck battle in the offensive zone in the first period. This comes after Dubois logged a previous season-low 15:22 of ice time in Monday's victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Head coach John Tortorella revealed on Jan. 13 that the Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., native requested a trade from the team, two weeks after Dubois signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the club as a restricted free agent.

This is his fourth season with the Jackets after being selected No. 3 overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.