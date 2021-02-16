Not having Dubois back right away may not be a bad thing for Jets

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirmed that forward Pierre-Luc Dubois skated on Tuesday, but as of now isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Paul Maurice confirms that Pierre-Luc Dubois skated today but as of now he does not have PLD in the lineup for tomorrow's game vs EDM. #NHL #TSN — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) February 16, 2021

If Dubois does not indeed play, it will be the third game he's missed since coming out of quarantine following a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets last month.

Maurice told reporters over the weekend that Dubois was dealing with a "mechanism of injury."

“I'll tell you exactly what happened," Maurice said Sunday. "The game ended, he went in to get some minor treatment, not on an injury, the normal feel-good. Left the rink feeling good. Came back out the next day, got on the ice and something wasn't right. So we were just hoping it was going to loosen up. We call it a mechanism of injury.

"There wasn't necessarily an event that bothered him that he came to the bench sore. It's just something that wasn't right. When he got out on the ice we looked at it, we got a little bit of a problem. "We're not sure exactly how long it's going to be. It might be a couple days, it might be a few more days than that."

The 23-year-old has one goal in seven games combined between the Jets andBlue Jackets so far this season.