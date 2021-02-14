Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice said he's not sure how long forward Pierre-Luc Dubois will be out with what he called a mechanism of injury.

“I'll tell you exactly what happened," Maurice said Sunday. "The game ended, he went in to get some minor treatment, not on an injury, the normal feel-good. Left the rink feeling good. Came back out the next day, got on the ice and something wasn't right. So we were just hoping it was going to loosen up. We call it a mechanism of injury.

"There wasn't necessarily an event that bothered him that he came to the bench sore. It's just something that wasn't right. When he got out on the ice we looked at it, we got a little bit of a problem. "We're not sure exactly how long it's going to be. It might be a couple days, it might be a few more days than that."

Dubois has played in just two games since being acquired by the Jets and has yet to record his first point with the team.

The 22-year-old will not play Monday against the Edmonton Oilers but is with the team on their four-game road trip.