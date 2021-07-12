Pierre McGuire is making a career transition.

The Ottawa Senators announced Monday morning they are adding the longtime NBC broadcaster to their front office as senior vice president of player development.

McGuire previously worked for the Sens as an assistant coach during the 1995-96 season. He also was an assistant coach during the Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup winning season in 1991-92 and spent three years with the Hartford Whalers, serving as head coach for 67 games during the 1993-94 season.

He returns to the organization after more than two decades in media, starting as a colour analyst on TSN radio's Montreal Canadiens radio broadcasts.

"On behalf of the entire Senators organization, I would like to welcome Pierre McGuire back to Ottawa," said owner Eugene Melnyk in a news release. "We are excited to add Pierre to our hockey management group. His experience will be instrumental as we continue to build an elite team. Pierre's knowledge of the game and its players is highly regarded and I am confident that he will positively assist our team as it progresses to the next level."

“I’m super-pumped. We’re going to have some fun,” said McGuire in an interview with Bruce Garroich of the Ottawa Sun. “I see my role as being there to help (general manager Pierre Dorion), helping the hockey operations department, player development and being somebody who can help the organization. It’s important to have lots of information when you make decisions and I’d like to think I’d be very good at gathering information."

The Sens have missed the playoffs in each of the past four seasons but showed flashes with their young core last year. McGuire told Garrioch he likes where the team is headed.

I’ve been really bullish on two teams in the league: One is the New York Rangers, and the other is Ottawa. Just because they’ve had a vision for how they want to build their team,” said McGuire.

“With Ottawa, they’re building the team the right way."