The Pittsburgh Pirates will be without the services of second baseman for up to six weeks with a fractured fifth metacarpal in his left hand, the club announced on Monday.

Harrison Update: Josh Harrison was examined by Allegheny Health Network hand specialist Dr. Ed Birdsong today, and it was determined that he sustained a fracture to the 5th metacarpal of the left hand.



The estimated return to competition is approximately six weeks. — Pirates (@Pirates) April 16, 2018

Harrison, 30, incurred the injury during Sunday's game with the Miami Marlins. During the third inning, Harrison was hit by a Jose Urena fastball. He immediately exited the game.

A native of Cincinnati, Harrison is in his eighth season, all with the Bucs.

A two-time All-Star, Harrison was hitting .263 with a home run and five runs batted in and an OPS of .679 though 14 games.

The Pirates (11-4) sit atop the National League Central with a 2.5-game lead on the St. Louis Cardinals. They host the Colorado Rockies (9-8) on Monday night.