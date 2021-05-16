1h ago
Penguins' Malkin out for Game 1 vs. Islanders
Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin is not in the lineup for Game 1 against the New York Islanders. Malkin practised for the Penguins on Saturday in a limited role.
TSN.ca Staff
Malkin missed time late in the season with a knee injury but played in the Penguins' final four games of the season.
More details to come.