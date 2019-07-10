Pittsburgh Penguins forward Matt Cullen announced his retirement on Wednesday after 21 NHL seasons.

The 42-year-old returned to the Penguins this past year after one season with the Minnesota Wild, posting seven goals and 20 points in 71 games. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017 after joining the team as a free agent.

Cullen, who entered the league as a second-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 1996 NHL Draft, is a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Since debuting in the NHL in 1997, Cullen has appeared in 1,516 NHL games - 19th most in NHL history. He scored 266 goals and posted 731 points with the Ducks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Wild, Nashville Predators and Penguins.