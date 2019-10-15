11m ago
Penguins F McCann day-to-day with lower-body injury
TSN.ca Staff
The Pittsburgh Penguins appear to be without the services of another forward.
Head coach Mike Sullivan announced Tuesday that Jared McCann is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
McCann played 13:13 in the team's 7-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. His status for tomorrow's game against the Colorado Avalanche isn't known.
The team is already without the services of Evgeni Malkin (leg), Alex Galchenyuk (lower-body), Bryan Rust (hand) and Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed).