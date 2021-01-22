Insider Trading: What would happen if a team has too many games cancelled?

With injuries mounting on the blueline for the Pittsburgh Penguins, it appears general manager Jim Rutherford is ready to turn to the trade market for help.

The Penguins are currently without Mike Matheson, Marcus Petterson and Jusso Riikola due to injuries as they approach their fifth game of the season on Friday.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Thursday Rutherford is scouring the trade market, but knows he likely have to settle for a third-pairing blueliner.

"He's looking for a defenceman and part of that is through urgency and necessity and the fact he's already experienced injuries to the Pittsburgh Penguins blueline," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "But you're right, Jimmy Rutherford historically, traditionally, has always tried to get his shopping out of the way early. He's in the market for the best available defenceman but, in reality, he knows that he's going to have to settle for a third-pairing defenceman. He's definitely in the market looking for some help."

Matheson was placed on injured reserve last week an upper-body injury, while Petterson and Riikola were both injured in Tuesday's overtime win over the Washington Capitals. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday Pettersson is week-to-week, while Riikola will be out "longer-term."

The Penguins, 2-2 to start the season, have just over $1.9 million in cap space, per CapFriendly.