Pittsburgh Penguins veteran defenceman Kris Letang will remain in COVID protocol after it was confirmed on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coach Sullivan on Kris Letang: "It has been confirmed he tested positive for COVID, so he's in the protocol right now." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) October 25, 2021

"It has been confirmed he tested positive for COVID, so he's in the protocol right now," head coach Mike Sullivan told the media on Monday.

Letang went into the protocol on Saturday after testing positive for the virus, but it was not a confirmed positive.

Fellow Penguins teammate Jeff Carter tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

A 34-year-old native of Montreal, Letang is in his 16th season with the Penguins after they selected him in the third-round of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. Letang has four assists over four games this season.

Pittsburgh hosts the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.