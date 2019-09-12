The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed defenceman Marcus Pettersson to a one-year contract worth $874,125.

Pittsburgh acquired the 23-year-old from the Anaheim Ducks in early December of last season and recorded two goals with 23 assists over 84 games split between the two clubs.

"Marcus is a smart, reliable defenseman who improved our defensive corps after coming over from Anaheim last year," said general manager Jim Rutherford in a press release. "We are fortunate to have a good, young defenseman of his caliber in our top-six."

Selected 38th overall by the Ducks in 2014, Pettersson has three goals and 26 assists over 106 career games in the NHL. He has appeared in eight playoff games, recording a single assist.

Pettersson represented his home country of Sweden at the world championships this summer and the world junior championship in 2016.