Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career goal on Tuesday night, finding the net in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Crosby joins Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin as the only active players with 500 or more regular-season goals.

Veteran forward Patrick Marleau has 566 career goals but the 42-year-old remains a free agent and has yet to retire.

Crosby, 34, is the second player in franchise history to reach 500 goals, along with Penguins legend Mario Lemieux.

Currently in his 17th season, Crosby has led the Penguins in goals nine times, including a career-high 51 in 2009-10.

Crosby has 14 goals and 31 assists in 38 games this season.