Flames do not qualify Jankowski, Leafs allow Gauthier to test free agency

Mark Jankowski is moving on.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Jankowski has signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bob McKenzie reports it will be for one year and $700,000.

Jankowski spent the past four seasons with the Calgary Flames and scored five goals to go along with two assists in 56 games last season.

He was selected No. 21 overall by the Flames in the 2012 NHL Draft and played collegiately at Providence College.

But that wasn't all the Pens were up to on Friday.

Pittsburgh also brought back forward Evan Rodrigues after the Toronto Maple Leafs did not extend him a qualifying offer earlier in the week.

He will receive a one-year deal worth $700,000.

"We were pleased with Evan’s play during his brief stint with us last season. His versatility and ability to play all three forward positions, especially center, is an asset that gives us options and adds depth to our forward group," Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford said of Rodrigues.