BRADENTON, Fla. — Blue Jays right-hander T.J. Zeuch allowed three home runs in the seventh inning as Toronto fell 13-9 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday in spring training play.

Zeuch, a 2016 first-round draft pick who made his MLB debut with Toronto last season, worked 1 1/3 innings and allowed solo homers to Gregory Polanco and Lolo Sanchez and a two-run shot to Oneil Cruz.

Bo Bichette and Joe Panik hit two-run homers for Toronto while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a solo shot.

Off-season acquisition Chase Anderson started the game for the Blue Jays, allowing four runs, three hits and three walks over 2/3 of an inning.

Toronto's top prospect Nate Pearson pitched two innings in relief, striking out three.

Joe Musgrove earned the win for Pittsburgh. He allowed two runs, struck out two and walked two in three innings.

The Blue Jays open their regular season at home March 26 against the Boston Red Sox.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2020.