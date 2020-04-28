Canadian Claypool on his surprise to be drafted by Steelers, how he fits in Pittsburgh

Canadian Chase Claypool will be a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After some pre-draft speculation that Claypool could end up as a tight end in the NFL, Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said Claypool will play primarily as a wide receiver on the outside.

Per ESPN, Fichtner said he anticipates playing Claypool as a wide out, but said he can also play in the slot.

"I was really excited when he ran a sub-[4.45] at the combine," Fichtner said, per ESPN. "I don't get excited because you assume you're not going to get to him at 49. ... That downhill speed and couple that with his size and ability to win one-on-one, that brings a lot to us."

The Steelers drafted Claypool out of Notre Dame in the second round, 49th overall.