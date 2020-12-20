2h ago
Players at 'substantial risk of serious illness' will be paid for season
Players opting out who are deemed by medical staffs to "be at substantial risk of developing a serious illness as a result of novel coronavirus" will still be paid for the 2020-21 season, TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL, NHLPA reach agreement on season pending vote
Seravalli added regarding NHL players opting out of the 2020-21 season, the league "may investigate any circumstance ... that these provisions were intentionally used to, or had the effective of, circumventing the CBA" for salary cap purposes.
