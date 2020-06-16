11h ago
Players react to latest from MLB-MLBPA negotiations
On Monday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN that he's "not confident" baseball will be played in 2020, a stark change from a comment that he made last week guaranteeing the season would be contested. As tensions mount between the MLB and MLBPA, players continued to react to the news.
TSN.ca Staff
What's next for MLB after Manfred's comments?
On Monday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN that he's "not confident" baseball will be played in 2020, a stark change from a comment that he made last week guaranteeing the season would be contested. As tensions mount between the MLB and MLBPA, players continued to react to the news.
MIKE TROUT - LOS ANGELES ANGELS
Trout shares the message for the MLBPA.
"Tell us when and where!!"
MAX SCHERZER - WASHINGTON NATIONALS
The Washington Nationals starter takes aim at the commissioner changing his position:
"Rob Manfred and the owners are walking back on their word...AGAIN. The fans do not deserve this. So I’ll say it one more time, tell us when and where."
JASON KIPNIS - CHICAGO CUBS
Kipnis calls for the NBA's leader to take over:
"Dear Adam Silver, ... you up? - MLB Players"
ANTHONY RIZZO - CHICAGO CUBS
Rizzo repeats the message from MLBPA executive director Tony Clark.
"Tell us when and where! We are ready!"
FRANCISCO LINDOR
Lindor says the entire baseball world is ready to retake the field.
"The fans are ready to watch us play, the world is ready to watch us play, the coaches are ready to coach, the players are ready to play and I’m ready to play. Put a time and a place; we will all be there. Let’s play ball!!!! #When&Where"
KEVIN GAUSMAN - SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Gausman adds his voice to the chorus.
"Tell us when and where! The PLAYERS are ready for baseball!"
DAN ALTAVILLA - SEATTLE MARINERS
"We are ready"