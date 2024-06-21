Polish star Robert Lewandowski will not start in Friday's UEFA Euro 2024 Group D match against Austria on Friday.

The 35-year-old missed his team's tournament-opening loss to the Netherlands on Sunday because of an injured thigh muscle. He suffered the injury in a pre-tournament game against Türkiye.

The Barcelona forward was back at training on Tuesday and Polish head coach Poland Michal Probierz was hopeful he would be able to return against Austria.

“Robert Lewandowski is coming back to strength, and he will hopefully play against Austria,” said Probierz. “He’s a very important player for us, and Pawel Dawidowicz hopefully also comes back, the defender. We are not giving up. We will do whatever we can to fight and qualify. I believe that we still have something to prove, and we will be stronger.”

He had three goals in three games for Poland at UEFA Euro 2020 and scored twice at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After their matchup with Austria, Poland will conclude group stage play on Tuesday against France.