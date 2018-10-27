LEICESTER, England — Flames were filmed outside English Premier League club Leicester after a game on Saturday amid reports a helicopter crashed in the parking lot soon after taking off.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene, although police in the central England city confirmed only they were dealing with an “incident.”

A helicopter belonging to Leicester’s ownership was filmed taking off from the center of the field more than an hour after the game against West Ham. But there were no immediate details of who was on the helicopter, which another broadcaster, Sky Sports, said crashed in the club carpark.

Leicester players Harry Maguire and Wilfred Ndidi tweeted the emoji of praying hands after drawing with West Ham 1-1.

Leicester was bought in 2010 by billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who also owns Thai duty-free retail giant King Power. The team won the English Premier League at odds of 5,000-1 in 2016.