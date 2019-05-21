Well, that was quick.

Following their elimination at the hands of the Golden State Warriors Sunday night, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts has signed a contract extension, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts has signed a contract extension. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 21, 2019

Portland fell 119-117 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final to give Golden State their fifth straight NBA Finals appearance.

Stotts has guided the Blazers since the beginning of the 2012-13 season. Prior to that, it was Kaleb Canales who coached the team on an interim basis and Nate McMillan for seven and a half seasons before that.

Portland closed out the regular season at 53-29 to make the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.