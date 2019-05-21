20h ago
Blazers give head coach Stotts extension
TSN.ca Staff
Well, that was quick.
Following their elimination at the hands of the Golden State Warriors Sunday night, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts has signed a contract extension, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Portland fell 119-117 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final to give Golden State their fifth straight NBA Finals appearance.
Stotts has guided the Blazers since the beginning of the 2012-13 season. Prior to that, it was Kaleb Canales who coached the team on an interim basis and Nate McMillan for seven and a half seasons before that.
Portland closed out the regular season at 53-29 to make the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.