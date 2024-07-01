Portugal and Slovenia head into halftime scoreless in their round of 16 matchup at UEFA Euro 2024.

The two teams went back-and-forth without creating many dangerous chances. Portugal held the possession advantage 63-37 and fired five shots to Slovenia’s two. Slovenia pushed hard at the end of the half but were unable to break the scoreless draw.

Portugal’s best chance came on a Cristiano Ronaldo free kick in the 33rd minute. Kicking from just outside the box, Ronaldo wired his attempt just over the post as things remained scoreless.

The winner of today’s match will go on to face France in the quarter-final, who defeated Belgium 1-0 earlier on Monday afternoon.

Portugal looks to return to the final, where they defeated France to win in 2016, after they fell in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 to Belgium.

This is Slovenia’s first-ever knockout stage match at the European Championship.