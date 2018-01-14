There will be five Canadians in the main draw at the first grand slam of the season after Vasek Pospisil and Peter Polansky advanced through the qualifiers.

The two will join Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov in the men’s draw, with Eugenie Bouchard in the women’s draw.

Pospisil defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan (6-4, 4-6, 6-4) in his final qualifier, but did struggle through a knee injury according to a report from Tennis Canada. He will face No. 6 seed Marin Cilic in the first round Sunday night.

Polansky enters the main draw as a lucky loser after falling to Yuki Bhambri in the third round of qualifiers (1-6, 6-3, 6-3). Polansky will play No. 26 seed Karen Khachanov on Monday.