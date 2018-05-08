P.K. Subban said after the Predators' Game 5 loss that they would send the series back to Nashville.

And on Monday night, they did exactly that with a 4-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on the road.

Subban's guarantee:

"We're going to go to Winnipeg, we're going to win a game and we're going to come back here (to Nashville). Every single guy in here believes that."

Subban said after Game 6 that his guarantee was simply a reflection of the team's confidence despite facing the 3-2 series deficit.

"I said what everyone in the dressing room was thinking," Subban told NHL.com after the victory. "We knew right after that game that we're built for this. We're built to come on the road and win big games. That's a championship effort tonight.

"I can't say enough about this group. It's the best group of guys I've ever played with. They're good people. I guess the difference in these situations, good people understand what's at stake. You look at our lineup from our goaltender out, everybody sacrificed their bodies and did what they had to do. Now we're going back in front of our fans and we have a couple of days to rest up."

Filip Forsberg, who along with Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals in Monday's win, agreed with Subban's sentiment.

"It's true," Forsberg said. "We obviously believe in each other. We've been doing that all year. We've been proving to everybody and ourselves that we're a really good team. Nothing's going to change."

While Subban credited the team, goaltender Pekka Rinne, who posted a 34-save shutout on Monday, praised the defenceman for speaking up.

"That's great," Rinne said. "Obviously I feel like it's nice that somebody says it out loud. It's probably the easiest thing to say from everybody's mouth. That's great that somebody says it because that's how we feel and that's how we felt before the game.

"Like I said early on, we played too long and too well be in this situation and obviously wouldn't have it any other way than going at home and having the opportunity play Game 7 in front of our fans in Bridgestone [Arena]. So very excited about that."

The Predators will host the Jets for Game 7 on Thursday night. On Monday, Subban stopped short of offering a guarantee for that matchup.

"If we play solid defense, I like our chances in that one," Subban said.