Pekka Rinne's night is likely over already.

The Predators goalie was yanked from Game 7 versus the Winnipeg Jets at the 8:41 mark of the first period after surrendering two goals with Nashville not yet on the board. Backup Jusse Saros stepped into net for Rinne.

Rinne, 35, started all seven games in this series, making 202 saves while giving up 19 goals coming into tonight's game. He posted a shutout in the Predators' 4-0 Game 6 win.

Saros, 23, made appearances in Games 1 and 5 of this series, recording 8 saves while giving up zero goals in 13.37 minutes of ice time.

Rinne, who has spent all 12 of his NHL seasons with the Predators, is a three-time all-star, and has been named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy four times.

Tonight's winner will advance to the Western Conference final to take on the Vegas Golden Knights.