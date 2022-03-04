The 2022 Tim Hortons Brier is finally here and that means it's time to make some bold predictions.

The 18-team field that will begin their pursuit of the Tankard Friday night in Lethbridge, Alta., is filled with some of the best rock throwers in the nation, so picking a winning is no easy feat.

TSN's curling commentators Vic Rauter, Russ Howard and Cathy Gauthier as well as TSN senior reporter Bob Weeks, 2022 Scotties bronze medalist Andrea Crawford, Rocky Fourfoot, otherwise known as the Curling Mystic and TSN.ca's Ryan Horne are here to make their predictions for the Brier champion, playoff teams and dark horses.

Let the fun begin!

Odds to win Brier

Wild Card 1 (Gushue) +135

Northern Ontario +275

Alberta +395

Wild Card 2 (Dunstone) +800

Canada +1300

Manitoba +1350

Ontario +2200

Saskatchewan +2400

Wild Card 3 (Gunnlaugson) +4300

Nova Scotia +9000

Quebec +12000

New Brunswick +12500

British Columbia +37500

Newfoundland and Labrador +37500

Prince Edward Island +60000

Northwest Territories +80000

Yukon +1000000

Nunavut +1000000

Odds to make six-team playoff

Wild Card 1 (Gushue) -2000

Northern Ontario -2000

Alberta -1111

Wild Card 2 (Dunstone) -333

Canada -182

Manitoba -185

Ontario +105

Saskatchewan +115

Wild Card 3 (Gunnlaugson) +175

Nova Scotia +340

Quebec +400

New Brunswick +465

British Columbia +1000

Newfoundland and Labrador +1175

Prince Edward Island +1750

Northwest Territories +1800

Yukon +40000

Nunavut +55500

Brier Predictions Pool A Pool B Dark Horse Champ Vic Rauter Koe, Howard, Grattan McEwen, Jacobs, Gushue Gushue Jacobs Cathy Gauthier Koe, Howard, Dunstone Gushue, Jacobs, McEwen Grattan Gushue Russ Howard Koe, Dunstone, Howard Jacobs, Gushue, McEwen Howard Gushue Bob Weeks Koe, Bottcher, Flasch McEwen, Jacobs, Gushue Flasch Jacobs Andrea Crawford Bottcher, Koe, Grattan Gushue, Jacobs, McEwen Howard Jacobs Rocky Fourfoot Koe, Howard, Grattan Gushue, Jacobs, McEwen McEwen Jacobs Ryan Horne Koe, Dunstone, Grattan Jacobs, Gushue, McEwen McEwen Koe

The Curling Mystic, otherwise known as Rocky Fourfoot, and Scotties bronze medalist Andrea Crawford

Rocky found out at the Scotties that even Curling Mystics can be humbled! I asked Andrea Crawford before the event if she was this year's dark horse and she said 100 per cent yes. I ignored her and she led her New Brunswick team to its first podium finish. I won't make that same mistake twice, so I invited her to join us for Brier predictions.

I would like to thank Andrea for joining us and wish her Good Luck!

Andrea - We are so looking forward to some amazing Canadian curling and can’t wait to see the 2022 Brier unfold. Go NB! And Rocky - I hope you learned your lesson. ;)

Winner

Andrea – Brad Jacobs beats Kevin Koe in final

Rocky - Brad Jacobs beats Kevin Koe in final

Andrea – Northern Ontario has been playing very well consistently and have two of the best back end shot makers. I think they’re just going to be the best consistently at this year’s Brier. Brad Gushue may be running out of steam, Brendan Bottcher’s mid- season change may not turn out for the best and Kevin Koe just hasn’t shown consistency this year.

Rocky - Brad Gushue, Kevin Koe and Brendan Bottcher are the only three skips to reach a Brier final in the last six years and I agree that this will end in Lethbridge. I'm going with Jacobs getting that elusive second Brier championship and keeping Koe from a record fifth Brier title as a skip. Team Gushue is the only other team I can see getting into the mix, but so hard to predict how they will regroup after Beijing.

Dark Horse

Andrea – Glenn Howard

Rocky – Mike McEwen

Andrea – I’ve always been a Glenn Howard fan and he’s been so impressive still in the last few years. I think it would be so cool to do this with father and son.

Rocky - How amazing would it be to see a Glenn Howard team back on the podium 35 years after his first Brier championship? I wish I could remember the name of the skip on that team in 1987. But I am going to say watch out for Manitoba. With some of the usual suspects having some question marks I think Magic Mike has a good opportunity this year

Pool A

Andrea - Brendan Bottcher, Kevin Koe, James Grattan

Rocky – Kevin Koe, Glenn Howard, James Grattan

Andrea - Men’s curling has become so skilled with their abilities to clean up an end in two rocks. I think these three teams have the best abilities to consistently make those shots along with precise offensive abilities and that’s why I’ve picked them…And how can’t I choose my buddies from New Brunswick. They’re bound to follow in our footsteps this year!

Rocky - I'm expecting a surprise at the Brier just like the Scotties when your New Brunswick crew and Northwest Territories reached the final six, so why not Jimmy the Kid? They will have some fan support with local Darren Moulding on the team too. Grattan is the second-best skip in the province, right??

Pool B

Andrea – Brad Gushue, Brad Jacobs, Mike McEwen

Rocky - Brad Gushue, Brad Jacobs, Mike McEwen

We are both on the same page for Pool B!

Vic Rauter, TSN Curling Commentator

Winner – Brad Jacobs

It may be one of the most unpredictable Briers in some time considering injuries, fatigue and changes…or then again, the best are still the best and this field is filled with seven of the top 10 teams in the world at the moment.

Just like the Olympics, you can afford very few off days and be at the top of your game for 10 days. So, my pick is Jacobs. We've seen a distinct change in the team. More rounded on the ice and more grounded off the ice.

Dark Horse – Brad Gushue

Gushue…dark horse and Olympic bronze medal winner? But, considering what they've come through, if they can find the energy both mentally and physically, they may be on the top step again.

Pool A - Kevin Koe, Glenn Howard, James Grattan

I think Koe can still get it done. Whether its Glenn or Scott Howard, Team Howard played very well in provincials. And Grattan with Darren Moulding will get off to a better start and feed off the crowd. Some still don’t like how it all went down for Moulding.

Pool B – Mike McEwen, Brad Jacobs, Brad Gushue

Team McEwen makes the playoffs if they can handle the injury to Colin Hodgson. Jacobs who always has the game and Gushue if he remembers where he is and what time-zone he's in. Funny, haven’t even mentioned Team Canada’s Brendan Bottcher or wild card rinks led by Matt Dunstone and Jason Gunnlaugson, but that’s how deep this field is.

Cathy Gauthier, TSN Curling Analyst

Winner - Brad Gushue

This team will have the opportunity that they deserve returning from the Olympics. They will be applauded by both their peers and the curling community writ large with appreciation and respect for the fight for the Olympic bronze medal. Anyone watching the semifinals versus Sweden and the gut-wrenching loss felt by the Canadians knows how tough turning that around and playing for the bronze would be. This team is at the peak of their game. They are coming home to a welcome embrace. I suspect it will feel like playing at home for the Gushue team and we all know how that ended when they DID last play at home

Dark Horse - James Grattan

We have seen Grattan many times and his slow starts at the Brier have always been the issue. With reigning Canadian champion Darren Moulding at third, he will play a pivotal role in helping with the ice reading early so that James starts out in mid week form. Andrea Crawford put an exclamation point behind New Brunswick at the Scotties. No reason Grattan cannot do that at the Brier. Darren will be playing with a determination and focus that can get in the way of success, but if dialed back and supported by the Alberta crowd, Team Grattan could write a great story.

Pool A – Kevin Koe, Glenn Howard, Matt Dunstone

Koe sees the game unlike anyone else. He will be there the second weekend and spurred on by a pro-Alberta crowd, this team will only become better. Howard – whether led by Scott or Glenn - have proven they should not be taken lightly. Dunstone is part of the next wave of curlers that are the future of the sport. Losing the provincial final would have stung and gave this team a reality check that should make a difference this week.

Pool B – Brad Gushue, Brad Jacobs, Mike McEwen

In the last month, Gushue would have had the most pressure and highest level of training of all teams heading into the Brier. That cannot be matched by the other teams, but fatigue could play in. Brad Jacobs is always a contender – his passion is unmatched and with Marc Kennedy returning from the Olympics, he will be fired up and ready to play. McEwen gave teams chances at the Viterra Manitoba Championships but stayed steady for ten ends and that may be the key for this team. No quit.

Russ Howard, TSN Curling Analyst

Winner – Brad Gushue

Northern Ontario to win the Brier! Team Jacobs was impressive at the Trials as they were the top team statistically. They beat Kevin Koe with an impressive semi-final effort then were only one shot away from defeating Brad Gushue in the final. Gushue is always a favourite, but it will be very difficult for Team Gushue to peak again immediately after the Olympics.

Dark Horse – Glenn Howard

Played more than any other team. They went 8-4 at last year’s Brier with a last-minute spare in Wayne Middaugh. Wayne was amazing, but he will be the first to tell you, you need the support of the other three. Which is what happened last year, and with Glenn out with an injury the boys won the Ontario Tankard a couple of weeks ago on their own. If Glenn is back to normal, his team is on form and confident.

Pool A – Kevin Koe, Matt Dunstone, Glenn Howard

Pool A is the tougher of the two pools. Koe is always there. We have to remember that John Morris is still new to this team. They had a much stronger bonspiel year this winter and finished third at the Trials. Dunstone placed third at the last two Briers. They missed Braeden Moskowy at the Trials, but he is back. Dunstone himself played well at the Saskatchewan provincials. Howard’s team are playing well at the right time. Glenn has to be healthy, and they have to beat Colton Flasch and Brendan Bottcher to get through their pool.

Pool B – Brad Jacobs, Brad Gushue, Mike McEwen

Jacobs, arguably the best team at the Olympic Trials, is motivated. Gushue, if mentally ready to go is a no brainer. McEwen is always close and played well in their provincial win. Perfect timing for the Brier run.

Bob Weeks, TSN Senior Reporter

Winner - Brad Jacobs

The boys from the Sault have been playing great over the last few months in the limited action that’s been available. After a runner-up finish at the Trials I think the team gets to the top this week.

Dark Horse – Colton Flasch

The skip has won the Tim Hortons Brier before so he has experience. The team also has momentum knocking off the favourite Matt Dunstone in the provincial final. Seems like a good mix of qualities that might allow them to surprise a few teams.

Pool A - Kevin Koe, Brendan Bottcher, Colton Flasch

Pool B - Mike McEwen, Brad Jacobs, Brad Gushue

Ryan Horne, TSN.ca Curling

Winner – Kevin Koe

With another Olympic quadrennial wrapping up, this could be the last Brier for this version of Team Koe. Capturing the Tankard as the home province team would be a real nice ending and they’ll find a way to get it done in Lethbridge. A Brier finalist last year and a Trials semi-finalist earlier this season, Team Koe is always in the mix and this year won’t be any different. John Morris should be plenty motivated after missing the playoffs at the Olympics with Koe looking for a record-setting fifth Canadian title as well.

Dark Horse – Mike McEwen

Mike McEwen hasn’t made the Brier playoffs since 2017 in St. John’s and has never made it with his current foursome. It’s time the 41-year-old returns to the page playoffs, wearing the Buffalo on his back for the first time since 2019. Colton Lott is a great replacement for lead Colin Hodgson, who will miss the Brier with an injury. Team McEwen shouldn’t miss a beat with Lott in the lineup.

Pool A – Kevin Koe, Matt Dunstone, James Grattan

Pool A is the tougher of the two pools. Koe is a safe bet as the veteran has made the playoffs in seven of his previous nine Brier appearances. The return of Braeden Moskowy will help Team Dunstone get back on track after an inconsistent season so far while the third spot will go to New Brunswick’s James Grattan with Darren Moulding now in the fold.

Pool B – Brad Jacobs, Brad Gushue, Mike McEwen

Trials finalists Team Gushue and Team Jacobs are ranked second and fourth in the world, respectively, and both are virtual locks to finish in the top three after pool play, even with Gushue's Olympic journey just finished. The third spot comes down a battle between Manitoba’s Mike McEwen, Wild Card 3’s Jason Gunnlaugson, Quebec’s Michael Fournier, Nova Scotia’s Paul Flemming and maybe even 2000 Brier champion Brent Pierce of British Columbia. McEwen will nab it after a strong week.